11 Russians among 15 foreigners facing deportation for working illegally





PHUKET: Eleven Russians are among 15 foreigners who are facing deportation after being arrested for working illegally at an outlet in Chalong that specialises in traditional Thai herbs and medicines and targets Russian-speaking customers.

The foreigners were arrested at the Erawadee outlet on Chaoi Fa West Rd just south of Wat Chalong during a raid carried out by Phuket Tourist Police and Phuket Immigration Police last Wednesday (Feb 20).

