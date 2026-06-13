British National Charged After Allowing Nine-year-old Son To Drive On Phuket Public Road

PHUKET, Thailand — A British man has been formally charged by Thai authorities after a viral video captured him allowing his nine-year-old son to steer a vehicle on a busy public road in Phuket, creating a significant hazard for other motorists.

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The incident came to light after a concerned passerby recorded the dangerous maneuver and submitted the footage to local law enforcement. The video, which was recorded on Tuesday near the My Front Yard Community Mall on Chao Fa West Road in the Muang district, showed a pre-adolescent boy sitting on the driver’s lap and actively steering the car. The footage clearly depicted the vehicle swerving from side to side and braking abruptly, posing a severe risk to public safety and other road users.

In response to the public alert, Police Colonel Somsak Thongkliang, the superintendent of Vichit Police Station, immediately ordered investigators to identify and locate the foreign national seen in the video. Through a swift investigation utilizing the visual evidence from the clip, officers successfully tracked down the suspect, identified only as Grant, along with the Honda City involved in the incident, at his residence in the Chalong subdistrict of Muang district on Thursday.

During police questioning, Grant fully admitted to being the driver in the video and acknowledged that he had intentionally allowed his young son to operate the vehicle, despite the child being entirely unlicensed and far below the legal driving age. Following his confession, police seized the Honda City as physical evidence and transferred the case to the investigating officers at Vichit Police Station for formal legal processing.

British Man Arrested in Phuket for Letting 9-Year-Old Son Steer Car on Public Road A British national has been arrested in Phuket after a video circulating on social media appeared to show his nine-year-old son steering a car while sitting on his lap on a public road. According… pic.twitter.com/s2ELovXzOX — Pure Guava (@pureguava10300) June 12, 2026

Grant is now facing a trio of serious charges under Thai law. He has been charged with reckless driving that endangers public safety under the Land Traffic Act, as well as permitting an unlicensed individual to operate a motor vehicle in violation of the Motor Vehicle Act B.E. 2522. Furthermore, he is being prosecuted under the Child Protection Act B.E. 2546 for encouraging and allowing a minor to engage in inappropriate and dangerous behavior that could negatively impact the child’s conduct and well-being.

The arrest highlights the strict enforcement of traffic and child protection laws in Thailand, particularly in tourist-heavy areas where foreign nationals are expected to adhere to the same legal standards as local citizens. The case underscores the authorities’ zero-tolerance policy toward actions that endanger public safety or compromise the welfare of minors.

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Legal proceedings against the British national are now ongoing. As the case moves through the Thai judicial system, the court will determine the appropriate penalties for the traffic violations and child protection offenses.

-Thailand News (TN)