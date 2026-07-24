Saudi Arrested In Phuket With Methamphetamine And Cocaine

PHUKET, Thailand — A Saudi national has been arrested in Patong following the discovery of crystal methamphetamine and cocaine in his possession, marking a significant development in the local police force’s ongoing anti-narcotics campaign.

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The arrest took place on July 22 in the parking area outside a hotel in the Patong subdistrict of Kathu district. The operation was conducted by officers from the Patong Police Station as part of “Operation 90 Days,” a sustained, targeted initiative designed to eradicate illegal drug activity in the heavily touristed area. Following the initial detention, law enforcement personnel conducted a subsequent search of the suspect’s accommodation, uncovering additional evidence linked to the alleged illicit activities.

During the search, authorities seized approximately 4.04 grams of crystal methamphetamine and 1.70 grams of cocaine. Alongside the narcotics, investigators confiscated a mobile phone and a digital weighing scale, items frequently associated with the packaging and distribution of illicit substances.

METH IN THE NEWS Saudi man arrested with meth, cocaine in Phuket https://t.co/aiwPEahWlV — Nick Goeders (@DocNickG) July 23, 2026

The suspect has been formally charged with the unauthorized possession of a Category 1 narcotic (methamphetamine) with intent to sell, as well as the unauthorized possession of a Category 2 narcotic (cocaine). Under Thailand’s stringent Narcotics Code, the charge of possessing a Category 1 narcotic with the intent to distribute carries a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison and a fine of up to 1.5 million baht. The separate charge for unauthorized possession of a Category 2 narcotic is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to 1 million baht.

Patong Police Station officials have alleged that the seized methamphetamine was intended for commercial distribution, while the cocaine charge pertains strictly to unauthorized possession. These allegations will now be rigorously evaluated through the formal judicial process. The suspect and all confiscated evidence have been transferred to investigators at the Patong Police Station to facilitate the next stages of legal proceedings.

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The arrest underscores the continued vigilance of Thai law enforcement in maintaining public safety and combating the transnational drug trade, particularly in major tourist hubs where such activities can severely impact community security and the nation’s international reputation.

-Thailand News (TN)