Saudi National Arrested At Phuket Airport For Attempting To Smuggle Ketamine

PHUKET, Thailand — A 28-year-old Saudi Arabian man was taken into custody at Phuket International Airport after authorities discovered he was attempting to smuggle ketamine out of the country by concealing the narcotics inside his underwear. The arrest occurred at approximately 8:00 p.m. on June 3, 2026, within the international departures terminal.

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Customs officers and airport police detained the suspect after he had completed the check-in process for an Etihad Airways flight. Investigators reported that the man had already deposited two pieces of checked luggage, cleared immigration control, and entered the international departure screening area before he was intercepted by security personnel.

While the passenger was passing through the terminal’s body scanner, officers detected a physical anomaly that prompted a more detailed and targeted search. During the subsequent physical inspection, authorities discovered a white cloth bag hidden inside the suspect’s underwear. Inside the concealed bag, officers found 63 red-and-white capsules containing a white powdery substance.

Officials immediately seized the capsules, which had a combined weight of approximately 32 grams, alongside two iPhones that were confiscated as part of the ongoing digital investigation. Preliminary field testing of the seized powder using an ONCB053 Ketamine Reagent produced a light purple chemical reaction, strongly indicating the presence of ketamine. Under Thai narcotics law, ketamine is strictly classified as a Category 2 controlled substance.

A Saudi national was arrested at Phuket International Airport after officers allegedly discovered 63 ketamine capsules concealed in his underwear during a security screening. Authorities said the capsules, weighing about 32 grams in total, tested positive for ketamine. The… pic.twitter.com/lQwI9EdZr8 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) June 5, 2026

Following the discovery, the suspect was formally charged with attempting to export a Category 2 narcotic without authorization and the unlawful possession of a Category 2 narcotic. In addition to the narcotics violations, he faces prosecution under the Customs Act B.E. 2560 (2017) for attempting to smuggle restricted goods through an international border checkpoint.

The suspect and all seized physical and digital evidence were transferred to investigators at the Sakhu Police Station, which holds jurisdiction over the airport area, for further legal processing. Police Colonel Salan Santisatsanakul, the superintendent of Sakhu Police Station, emphasized that authorities continue to maintain rigorous and uncompromising screening measures at all international airports. He noted that these strict protocols are essential to prevent Thailand from being exploited as a transit route or hub for international drug trafficking networks.

According to local media reports, the police investigation remains active and ongoing. Investigators are currently analyzing the confiscated mobile phones and tracing the suspect’s movements to determine whether he is operating independently or is connected to a broader, organized transnational drug trafficking syndicate.

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Under Thai law, the unauthorized export and possession of Category 2 narcotics carry severe criminal penalties, which can include substantial fines and lengthy prison sentences upon conviction. As the judicial process advances, prosecutors will review the forensic evidence and investigative findings to finalize the charges before the case is brought to trial.

-Thailand News (TN)