Belgian Fugitive with INTERPOL Red Notice Arrested in Phuket Condo

PHUKET, Thailand — Thai immigration authorities have arrested a Belgian national wanted on an Interpol Red Notice following a targeted operation at a condominium in Patong, Phuket. The apprehension marks another successful collaboration between Thai law enforcement and international security agencies in tracking down transnational fugitives.

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The suspect, identified by police only as Mr. Reid, was taken into custody on July 18 outside his room at a residential complex in the Kathu district. According to immigration records, the man had entered Thailand through Phuket International Airport on May 21 and held permission to remain in the country until August 18. However, his stay was abruptly cut short following a formal request for assistance from Belgian authorities, who were actively seeking his location.

Investigators from the Immigration Bureau’s Special Crime Operations Division, working in tandem with Phuket Immigration officers, meticulously tracked the suspect’s travel and accommodation records. This intelligence led them to the Patong condominium, where officers placed the property under discreet surveillance before approaching and detaining Mr. Reid as he stepped outside his room. Upon identification and a passport check, authorities confirmed he was the exact individual named in the international warrant.

The Interpol Red Notice issued for Mr. Reid is linked to severe criminal allegations in Belgium. He is accused of acting as a joint offender in an attempted murder, illegally carrying and possessing firearms, and holding a leadership role within a criminal organization allegedly involved in plotting homicides. While a Red Notice serves as an international request to locate and provisionally arrest a person sought by another country, it does not constitute a formal finding of guilt, which will be determined by the judicial system of the requesting nation.

Thai authorities are expected to extradite him to Belgium. https://t.co/qOgTuSSKZ4 — The Brussels Times (@BrusselsTimes) July 20, 2026

Following the arrest, immigration officers immediately revoked Mr. Reid’s permission to stay in Thailand. The action was executed under Sections 12 and 36 of the Immigration Act of 1979, which empower authorities to designate individuals as prohibited persons and withdraw their right to remain in the kingdom under specific circumstances. He is currently being held in custody to face legal proceedings and subsequent deportation to his country of origin to face the charges against him.

The operation underscores the Royal Thai Police’s ongoing commitment to international law enforcement cooperation. Police Lieutenant General Phanumas emphasized that the Immigration Bureau will continue to work closely with both domestic and global security agencies to pursue individuals wanted under international notices and warrants. He reiterated that Thailand will not serve as a safe haven for fugitives or transnational criminals, and that officials will act decisively against any foreign nationals deemed a threat to national security or public order.

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As the extradition and deportation processes are prepared, the case highlights the effectiveness of modern intelligence-sharing in apprehending high-priority international suspects.

-Thailand News (TN)