Polish National Apprehended In Buriram Over INTERPOL Red Notice

BURIRAM, Thailand — Thai immigration police have arrested a 64-year-old Polish national in the northeastern province of Buriram after an Interpol Red Notice flagged him for his involvement in a massive transnational value-added tax fraud network. The suspect, identified as Andzej, was taken into custody following intelligence operations and was also found to be in violation of Thai immigration laws at the time of his apprehension, Naewnan reported.

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The arrest was executed by officers from the Immigration Bureau in coordination with regional immigration units. The operation was initiated following targeted intelligence checks on foreign nationals residing illegally in the area. During the enforcement action, Andzej was detained and subsequently found to have overstayed his permitted visa by 42 days. He was immediately taken into custody for immigration violations while the international warrants against him remain active.

The Interpol Red Notice was issued in connection with an organized criminal network that operated across multiple European Union member states. Between December 13, 2012, and August 25, 2013, Andzej allegedly collaborated with accomplices to execute a complex VAT fraud scheme involving the cross-border trade of goods. The illicit operation was specifically designed to illegally reduce value-added tax liabilities, resulting in estimated financial losses to the Polish state amounting to 5,199,968.01 Polish zloty. Following the alleged offenses, the suspect reportedly fled the jurisdiction and eventually traveled to Thailand, where he remained until investigators successfully located him.

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The Immigration Bureau has described the arrest as a critical component of its ongoing enforcement measures to prevent foreign suspects with serious international warrants from utilizing the Kingdom as a safe haven. The bureau operates under a strict enforcement framework designed to ensure that such individuals are “not allowed in, not allowed to stay, and not allowed to escape.” This policy specifically targets visa overstays and individuals flagged by international law enforcement systems, reflecting Thailand’s continued cooperation with Interpol and foreign agencies, including direct coordination through Warsaw, to track and apprehend fugitives across borders.

According to reports from Naewna, Thai authorities are now initiating formal coordination with Polish officials and diplomatic channels to arrange for the suspect’s extradition or deportation. Andzej will first face prosecution in Thailand for his immigration violations, with legal proceedings currently underway under the Immigration Act. Once those domestic charges are processed, he is slated to be transferred back to Poland to face criminal charges related to the multi-million zloty VAT fraud. A specific timeline for his transfer has not been released, pending further inter-agency coordination and diplomatic protocols.

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As the legal and diplomatic processes unfold, authorities remain committed to dismantling transnational criminal networks and upholding international law enforcement standards.

-Thailand News (TN)