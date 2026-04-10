French Fugitive Arrested in Phuket Following Interpol Alert

PHUKET — Thai immigration police have arrested a 50-year-old French national, identified by authorities only as Mr. Ani, at a luxury seaside hotel in Phuket after he allegedly fled multiple international arrest warrants linked to large-scale drug trafficking and money laundering. The suspect, wanted in more than 32 criminal cases in France, had entered Thailand on a tourist visa and was staying at a five-star hotel near Kata Beach when officers moved in.

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The arrest took place on April 9 following directives from senior Immigration Bureau officials, including Police Lieutenant General Phanumart Boonyalak and Police Major General Phanthana Nuchanart. Officers from Immigration Division 6 coordinated with the Foreign Affairs Division of the Royal Thai Police to locate and detain the suspect. He was found at the upscale hotel and taken into custody without any reported resistance, according to police statements.

According to investigators, the suspect is wanted in France for orchestrating large-scale cocaine trafficking from Dubai to Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris. Authorities allege that he acted as a controller and coordinator within an organized criminal network, with his alleged offenses comprising more than 32 separate cases related to narcotics and money laundering. Thai police confirmed that the man had legally entered the country and his visa had not yet expired at the time of arrest. However, officials moved swiftly to revoke his permission to stay after confirming the existence of an active Interpol red notice and international arrest warrant, a decision made under immigration laws that allow action against foreign nationals wanted by overseas authorities.

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The Immigration Bureau said the operation aligns with a broader policy to crack down on foreign criminals using Thailand as a base or refuge. Officials have intensified screening and intelligence-sharing efforts with international partners to identify suspects entering the country, with Phuket being a particular focus due to its popularity with foreign visitors and the potential for fugitives to blend in among the large tourist population. Authorities are now proceeding with legal steps to deport the suspect back to France, where he is expected to face prosecution. Coordination with French authorities is ongoing to ensure a formal transfer, and further investigations may examine whether the suspect had any local connections or support networks operating in Thailand.

-Thailand News (TN)