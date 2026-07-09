Russian Caught at Phuket with 17kg of Cannabis as Airport Security Intensifies

PHUKET, Thailand — A Russian tourist has been arrested at Phuket International Airport after customs officials uncovered more than 17 kilograms of cannabis concealed in his luggage as he prepared to board a flight to Kazakhstan. The massive seizure highlights ongoing international and domestic efforts to combat the illicit export of the substance from the Kingdom.

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Customs officers intercepted the suspect and conducted a thorough search of his two suitcases. Inside, they discovered 11.4 kilograms of dried cannabis flowers and 6.2 kilograms of cannabis resin. The narcotics were meticulously concealed within 47 plastic-wrapped packages hidden inside cookie packaging and laundry detergent bags in an attempt to evade standard security screening. Authorities estimated the street value of the seized drugs at approximately 9.5 million baht. Following the seizure, the suspect was handed over to Phuket police for further legal proceedings and a comprehensive investigation.

The incident underscores a massive surge in customs interceptions at Thai aviation hubs. Customs Department Director-General Phantong Loykulnanta revealed that since October of the previous year, officials have seized a staggering 37,210 kilograms of cannabis, with an estimated total value of 474 million baht. A significant portion of these seizures—13,906 kilograms—was destined for the United Kingdom, highlighting the UK as a primary target market for these transnational smuggling operations.

A Russian man has been arrested at Phuket International Airport after customs officers found cannabis products hidden in two suitcases. Authorities said the luggage contained 35 vacuum-sealed packs of cannabis flowers and 12 packs of cannabis resin as the suspect was preparing… — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) July 8, 2026

This domestic crackdown aligns with growing international concerns regarding the export of the substance. In 2024, the UK’s National Crime Agency formally notified the Thai government that Thailand had emerged as a major source of cannabis being smuggled overseas. The agency reported that seizures of cannabis arriving from Thailand at UK airports had increased tenfold compared to the previous peak recorded in 2022. Furthermore, out of 605 suspects arrested in the UK in 2024 for attempting to smuggle cannabis, 460 had traveled directly from Thailand. The trend continued into 2025, with 540 suspects arrested in the UK for similar offenses, including 460 who had departed from Thai airports.

In response to the escalating transnational trafficking threat, the British government has actively partnered with Thai authorities to bolster border security. To assist Thailand in combating international cannabis smuggling, the UK has supplied the Thai Customs Department with sophisticated detection equipment. This advanced technology is now being deployed at major international airports across the country to intercept illicit shipments before they reach global destinations.

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As law enforcement agencies continue to tighten security at aviation hubs, authorities remain committed to dismantling transnational drug syndicates and enforcing strict export regulations.

-Thailand News (TN)