EV Plunges Off Bangkok Expressway, Lands on Motorcycle; Two Hurt

BANGKOK, Thailand — An electric vehicle plunged from the Si Rat Expressway in Bangkok’s Sathorn district last night, crashing onto a motorcycle traveling on the road below and injuring both the car’s driver and the motorcyclist. The dramatic multi-level collision prompted a massive emergency response and caused significant disruptions to the busy thoroughfare.

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The accident occurred near the Rama III interchange of the Si Rat Expressway. The electric car fell from the elevated highway onto Charoen Rat Road, landing directly in front of the Tai Hong Kong Yok Khao Shrine. Police were alerted to the severe crash at 8:52 p.m. and rushed to the scene, where they found the electric car lying upside down in the left lane, having sustained extensive damage from the massive drop.

The male driver of the electric vehicle, who was traveling alone, was found trapped inside the mangled wreckage. Emergency rescue teams had to deploy hydraulic cutting equipment to extricate him from the crushed cabin. After being freed from the vehicle, he was treated at the scene for serious injuries before being urgently transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

Driver, motorcyclist injured after EV plunges off Bangkok expresswayhttps://t.co/OEoOoUHNO3 pic.twitter.com/PvYoNwgsl5 — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) July 8, 2026

Below the expressway, the motorcycle that had been struck by the falling vehicle was left heavily damaged. The rider, identified as a 68-year-old Indian national, was caught in the impact when the rear of the plunging electric car crushed his motorcycle. He suffered a fractured wrist in the collision and was also conveyed to a hospital for treatment.

Preliminary investigations by traffic police indicate that the car driver lost control of the electric vehicle on the expressway near the Rama III interchange, causing it to breach the barriers and plunge onto the surface road below. Investigators are currently examining the exact circumstances that led to the loss of control, including reviewing the vehicle’s data and assessing any potential mechanical failures or road conditions that may have contributed to the crash.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are working to determine the full sequence of events and ensure that all safety protocols on the elevated expressway are functioning correctly.

-Thailand News (TN)