EV Station PluZ Introduces Idle Fees To Combat Charger Congestion Across Thailand

BANGKOK, Thailand — EV Station PluZ, the leading electric vehicle charging network in Thailand operated by PTT Oil and Retail Business Public Company Limited (OR), has announced the implementation of a new idle fee policy designed to penalize drivers who leave their vehicles plugged in after their charging sessions have concluded. The strategic measure aims to significantly reduce charger congestion and improve access for all users across the country’s rapidly expanding EV infrastructure.

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Announced on June 7, 2026, via the company’s official social media channels, the new policy targets a growing issue within the EV community where drivers abandon charging bays once their vehicles are fully powered, forcing others to wait and sometimes miss out on critical charging windows. Under the newly established rules, a three-minute grace period will be granted after a charging session ends. If a driver fails to disconnect the cable and vacate the premises within this window, financial penalties will be applied.

To ensure a smooth transition and allow users to adapt to the new system, OR has instituted a preparation period running from June 9 to June 30, 2026. During this grace phase, the idle fee will be set at a nominal rate of 1 baht per minute. Beginning July 1, 2026, the full penalty of 10 baht per minute will be strictly enforced. The policy applies universally across all 1,300 EV Station PluZ locations nationwide, encompassing both AC and DC charging points situated at PTT service stations, LPG and NGV facilities, as well as off-site locations such as shopping centers, hospitals, and hotels.

The enforcement of the idle fee will be seamlessly integrated into the existing digital ecosystem. Penalties will be automatically collected through the payment method linked to each user’s account, with the charges processed at 2:00 p.m. on the following day. These fees will appear as separate transactions from the original charging costs. To promote transparency, users will be able to review any incurred penalties directly through the EV Station PluZ mobile application, which will also dispatch real-time notification alerts whenever an idle fee is triggered.

In conjunction with the penalty system, the EV Station PluZ application will roll out a dedicated idle fee tracking feature on June 9, 2026. Additionally, the company is adjusting its reservation protocols to prevent the monopolization of charging slots, introducing a strict limit of three active bookings per account.

The introduction of the idle fee coincides with the continued aggressive expansion of the OR charging network. EV Station PluZ currently boasts an average distance of no more than 100 kilometers between stations, ensuring comprehensive coverage across every province in Thailand. Furthermore, the network is actively upgrading its high-capacity EV HUB facilities. These premium sites, of which ten are currently operational along major national routes, deliver charging power of up to 180kW per point and feature a minimum of six connectors per location to accommodate high-volume traffic.

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By implementing the idle fee, OR aims to foster a more courteous and efficient charging environment, addressing the frustrations of EV owners while supporting the national transition toward sustainable transportation. As the July enforcement date approaches, the company encourages all electric vehicle drivers to familiarize themselves with the updated application features and the new operational guidelines.

-Thailand News (TN)