Thailand Consumers Council Sues Meta, LINE, And Apple Over Online Investment Scams

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Thailand Consumers Council has filed civil lawsuits against major global technology platforms, including Meta, LINE, and Apple, alongside several commercial financial institutions, alleging severe negligence in facilitating online investment fraud. The council is seeking 230 million baht in collective compensation on behalf of 10 claimants who were defrauded through deceptive digital schemes.

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Nannapatsorn Techpanyaphipat, the official overseeing the legal action for the council, outlined that the defendants are categorized into multinational platform operators and financial institutions. The core legal argument asserts that these entities failed to exercise adequate oversight, thereby enabling fraudsters to exploit their digital infrastructure and financial channels to deceive the public. The council emphasized that the criminal operations would have been impossible to execute without the fraudulent advertisements hosted on Facebook, the communication networks provided by LINE, the application distribution via Apple’s platforms, and the banking systems used to siphon the stolen funds.

According to the legal filings, the criminal syndicates specifically targeted individuals seeking to learn about stock trading to generate supplementary income. The fraudsters created deceptive advertising pages on Facebook, utilizing the stolen names and images of real influencers to offer free educational lessons. Once engaged, the victims were directed to join exclusive LINE groups, which often contained hundreds of members. To establish credibility and lower the victims’ defenses, the scammers initially facilitated genuine stock-trading activities within these groups before eventually persuading the targets to transfer their capital.

The Thailand Consumers Council has filed a lawsuit against Meta, accusing Facebook of allowing scam adverts and online fraud to spread while failing to protect or compensate victims. #facebook #meta #scammershttps://t.co/4E31S1Ka8N — Thenationthailand (@Thenationth) June 8, 2026

The execution of the fraud relied heavily on the perceived legitimacy of official digital storefronts. Victims were instructed to download investment applications from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store under the guise of using a legitimate brokerage firm. However, once the applications were installed and the victims initiated their investments, the funds were systematically diverted into bank accounts controlled by the scam operators. The lawsuit holds the commercial banks accountable for serving as the primary conduit for these illicit financial transfers.

Saree Aongsomwang, secretary-general of the Thailand Consumers Council, clarified that the legal action explicitly targets the parent companies of these platform operators in Thailand, as they maintain ultimate control over the systems, advertising policies, and network infrastructure. She noted that this legal maneuver is not structured as a traditional class-action lawsuit. Instead, it is designed as a strategic legal precedent, aiming to establish a new judicial framework that will empower future victims to seek compensation for financial losses inflicted by fraudulent online investment schemes.

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As the lawsuits proceed through the Thai judicial system, the outcomes are expected to have profound implications for the regulatory responsibilities of global technology companies and financial institutions operating within the country.

-Thailand News (TN)