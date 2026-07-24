Martial Law Invoked In Narathiwat

NARATHIWAT, Thailand — The Thai military has officially invoked Martial Law in the southern province of Narathiwat, granting security forces expanded powers to conduct search and arrest operations in the wake of a deadly assault on a paramilitary checkpoint. The decree, imposed on Thursday by Major General Yod-Arwut Phuengpak, commander of the Narathiwat Task Force, authorizes the use of lethal force against violent elements when deemed necessary and proportionate to the threat.

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The sweeping security measures were enacted in the immediate aftermath of a coordinated attack in the Ra-ngae district, where insurgents targeted a roadblock guarded by paramilitary rangers. The assault resulted in the deaths of five rangers and left six civilians injured, marking a severe escalation in the region’s ongoing security challenges.

Under the newly declared Martial Law, military personnel are authorized to establish roadblocks on public thoroughfares and conduct warrantless searches of vehicles and residences suspected of harboring insurgent elements or connected to illicit activities. The decree also empowers security forces to apprehend and detain suspects for durations specified under Martial Law provisions. Furthermore, the military has assumed overarching responsibility for maintaining peace and order across the province. As part of this structural shift, civil servants and non-military officials are now required to answer directly to military command regarding all matters pertaining to security maintenance and suppression operations.

BREAKING: Security forces in Narathiwat have been granted expanded powers under the Martial Law Act to hunt down suspected insurgents following the fatal shooting of a ranger earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/5ptCEHYbz0 — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 24, 2026

The Narathiwat Task Force has stated that the implementation of these tighter security protocols is designed to exert immediate pressure on insurgent networks. The primary objectives of the operation are to track down those responsible for recent violence, bring them to justice, and ensure the safety of life and property for residents throughout the province.

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Authorities have emphasized that the use of force will be strictly regulated and applied only when absolutely necessary to neutralize active threats. The declaration of Martial Law will remain in full effect across the province until further notice, signaling a prolonged and intensified security posture as law enforcement and military units work to dismantle the networks responsible for the recent violence.

-Thailand News (TN)