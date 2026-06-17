British National Arrested In Phang Nga Crackdown On Nominee Businesses

PHANG NGA, Thailand — Authorities in Phang Nga province have launched a sweeping, coordinated operation targeting alleged nominee business structures and illegal hotel operations, resulting in the arrest of a 77-year-old British national and the seizure of extensive corporate documents.

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The multi-agency enforcement action was executed on June 16, 2026, in the Takua Thung district. The operation was jointly led by Phang Nga Governor Pairat Phetyuan and Police Major General Chaikiat Wiriyasathitkul, commander of the Phang Nga Provincial Police. The task force comprised officers from the Provincial Investigation Division, the Khok Kloi Police Station, local administration officials, the Phang Nga Provincial Commerce Office, and the Revenue Department.

The searches targeted villas and business premises located at Khao Pilai Beach in Moo 14, Khok Kloi subdistrict, specifically within the Ban Na Tai-Khao Pilai area. The raid was authorized by the Phang Nga Provincial Court following a series of complaints regarding unlawful business operations and the illegal employment of foreign nationals. Investigators had gathered intelligence indicating that a network of companies in the area was allowing foreign nationals to conduct business and work without the requisite legal permissions, while simultaneously operating unlicensed hospitality ventures.

During the execution of the court-approved warrants, officers arrested a 77-year-old British national, identified in official records as A. P. He was charged with being a foreigner permitted to stay temporarily in Thailand but engaging in unauthorized work. Additionally, the corporate entity involved is facing legal action for employing a foreign worker without a valid work permit. The operation was conducted under criminal case numbers 115-120/2569, following the approval of arrest warrants numbered 154-159/2569 on June 15.

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Beyond the immigration and labor violations, the joint task force uncovered significant breaches of hospitality regulations. Officials from the local administration, who oversee hotel licensing, conducted preliminary inspections of the properties and found strong indications that the companies were providing accommodation services consistent with hotel operations without obtaining the mandatory licenses. Investigators seized a substantial volume of documents and other evidence linked to the registration of multiple companies to facilitate a deeper examination and potentially expand the scope of the investigation.

According to reports from the Daily News, Governor Pairat emphasized that this operation is a critical component of Phang Nga’s intensified regulatory measures against nominee businesses and illegal foreign commercial activities. He stated that the primary objective of the crackdown is to ensure a fair and level playing field for legitimate business operators, thereby maintaining domestic and international confidence in the province’s tourism and investment sectors.

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As the investigation continues, authorities are meticulously reviewing the seized corporate documents to identify any additional individuals or entities involved in the alleged nominee structures and unlicensed hotel operations.

-Thailand News (TN)