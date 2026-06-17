Over Half Of Juvenile Crimes In Thailand Linked To Narcotics

CHIANG MAI, Thailand — Drug abuse among children and young people in Thailand has reached a critical level, with more than half of all new juvenile criminal cases now directly linked to narcotics. This alarming trend has prompted urgent calls from health experts and social advocates for stronger prevention measures and community-based interventions to protect the nation’s youth.

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The warning was highlighted during a recent policy forum in Chiang Mai, organized by the Substance Abuse Academic Centre Foundation (SAAF) and the Northern Substance Abuse Academic Centre at Chiang Mai University, with vital support from the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth). The gathering brought together experts to address the escalating crisis and formulate strategic responses to the growing involvement of minors in drug-related offenses.

During the forum, Kittichai Lueakuakul, a committee member of the foundation, presented stark data from the Department of Juvenile Observation and Protection for 2026. He revealed that out of 13,741 new juvenile cases recorded, 7,041 involved drug offenses, accounting for 51.24 percent of the total. He characterized these figures as clear evidence of a deepening crisis among young people. A major contributing factor to this surge is the drastic decline in the cost of illicit substances. Methamphetamine prices have plummeted to as low as 30 to 50 baht per tablet, making the drug cheaper than many standard meals and significantly more accessible to children and teenagers.

Drug abuse among children and young people has reached a worrying level, with more than half of all new juvenile criminal cases linked to narcotics, prompting calls for stronger prevention measures and community-based solutions. Listen to the story or get the full story in the… pic.twitter.com/lsAJ9Up300 — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 17, 2026

Participants at the forum emphasized that prevention must become the cornerstone of national anti-drug strategies. Watcharapong Phumchuen, the manager of the foundation, explained that youth drug abuse is deeply intertwined with complex social structures, economic pressures, and local community environments. He argued that long-term solutions cannot rely exclusively on arrests and traditional law enforcement tactics. Instead, sustainable progress requires robust community participation, heightened public awareness, and targeted measures to reduce the opportunities for young people to access narcotics. Building psychological and social resilience among children and adolescents before they are exposed to drugs was highlighted as equally critical.

To guide future policy, the forum presented five comprehensive case studies as potential options for lawmakers and health officials. Among the key areas of focus was targeted research into the accessibility of e-cigarettes among minors in Chiang Mai, highlighting the evolving nature of substance abuse and the need to address new delivery methods for addictive substances.

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As the government and health organizations grapple with this growing crisis, authorities are expected to review the forum’s recommendations to reshape national drug prevention strategies.

-Thailand News (TN)