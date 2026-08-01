Police Seize 512kg of Cannabis at Pattaya’s Bali Hai Pier

Vietnamese and Thai nationals detained as crackdown targets illegal cannabis exports.

PATTAYA, Thailand — Chonburi police have arrested four suspects and seized more than 512 kilograms of dried cannabis flower at Bali Hai Pier in Pattaya, alleging the drugs were destined for illegal export from Thailand. Three Vietnamese men and one Thai man were detained during the operation at the pier’s car park. Police also confiscated a Toyota Revo pickup and four mobile phones believed to have been used to arrange the alleged offence.

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The cannabis was packed into 32 sacks lined with black plastic bags, according to Chonburi Provincial Police. Officers described the haul as dried cannabis flower compressed into blocks, with a combined weight of 512 kilograms. The operation was ordered by Pol Maj Gen Phongphan Wongmanithet, commander of Chonburi Provincial Police, together with senior officers. The provincial police drug suppression team, operating through the Chonburi Provincial Police Drug Prevention and Suppression Centre, had been instructed to target networks suspected of illegally exporting cannabis.

Police said the four men were arrested near a boat at the Bali Hai Pier car park in Moo 10, Nong Prue, Bang Lamung, Chonburi. The pier serves as a departure point for boats travelling to Pattaya’s nearby islands and is heavily used by tourists and foreign residents. The suspects have initially been charged with jointly attempting to export cannabis flower from Thailand without completing customs procedures, under the Customs Act 2017. They also face an allegation of jointly exporting a controlled herb, namely cannabis flower, without permission, under the Thai Traditional Medicine Wisdom Protection and Promotion Act 1999.

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Following the arrests, officers informed the suspects of their legal rights before taking them, along with the seized items, to Pattaya City Police Station for further legal action. Investigators will also seek to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the alleged network, as authorities continue to crack down on the illegal cannabis trade operating through major tourist hubs in the region.

-Thailand News (TN)