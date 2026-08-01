Russian Pedestrian Killed in Phuket Hit-and-Run on Thepkrasattri Road

PHUKET, Thailand — Thai authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation into a tragic multiple-vehicle collision that resulted in the death of a 42-year-old Russian woman on one of Phuket’s busiest thoroughfares. The incident, which occurred in the early hours of July 20, 2026, is being treated as a suspected hit-and-run case.

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The victim, identified by police as a Russian national with the initials I. S., was crossing Thepkrasattri Road at a location lacking a pedestrian overpass or designated crosswalk. According to investigators, she was initially struck by a Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck. The driver of the pickup allegedly fled the scene immediately after the impact without stopping to render aid or report the collision.

Compounding the tragedy, investigators believe the pedestrian was subsequently run over by at least two additional vehicles. Authorities confirmed that one of the vehicles involved in the secondary impacts was an ambulance transporting another patient. None of the drivers involved in the subsequent collisions stopped at the scene, and the victim’s body was later discovered on the roadway by responding personnel.

Russian killed by a city big wig crossing the road in out village last week another killed crossing the main road in Thalang

Dropping like flies https://t.co/yJkCUFGv1O — Dalrymple W (@WildernessStoic) August 1, 2026

The Phuket Provincial Police are currently working to meticulously reconstruct the sequence of events. A primary focus of the ongoing inquiry is to confirm the precise order in which the vehicles struck the victim and to determine the specific level of involvement and liability of each driver. While law enforcement officials have successfully identified all drivers connected to the case, formal charges have not yet been filed as the investigation remains active and evidence is still being assessed.

Thepkrasattri Road serves as one of Phuket’s principal north-south arteries, heavily utilized by local residents, tourists, and airport-bound traffic. The fatal incident has prompted local authorities to issue a renewed public safety warning. Officials emphasize the severe and often fatal risks associated with attempting to cross major highways away from designated pedestrian crossings, particularly during periods of low visibility such as early morning or after dark.

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As the investigation progresses, police are reviewing available traffic camera footage, gathering forensic evidence from the scene, and continuing to interview the identified drivers. No further details have been provided regarding a timeline for potential charges or the final conclusions of the inquiry.

-Thailand News (TN)