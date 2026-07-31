Thai Vendor Arrested Over Assault on Ukrainian Visitor Near Kata Beach

PHUKET, Thailand — A 33-year-old Thai ice cream vendor has been arrested following a violent assault on a Ukrainian tourist near Kata Beach in Phuket, an incident captured on viral video that has sparked widespread concern over public safety in the popular tourist destination.

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The altercation occurred on July 29 on a road adjacent to the beach. Footage circulating widely on Thai social media depicted a man in a black long-sleeved shirt repeatedly punching a foreign tourist who had fallen to the ground. The victim, alongside a companion, was eventually able to break free and escape the immediate assault.

Officers from the Karon Police Station responded swiftly to the scene and identified the victims as two Ukrainian nationals, Dmitrii and Dmytroy. One of the men sustained injuries during the confrontation and was promptly transported to Vajira Phuket Hospital for medical evaluation and treatment. Authorities have not yet released a detailed update regarding the severity of his condition or his current medical status.

Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/shorts/-GV5g_GrWXE

The alleged attacker, identified as Parinya, a native of Chachoengsao province who had relocated to Phuket to work as a street vendor, was subdued by local bystanders before police arrived. Reports indicate that during the chaos, the suspect, who appeared to be heavily under the influence of illicit substances, brandished a knife and attempted to attack local residents who had intervened to protect the tourist. While video evidence clearly shows the suspect holding a bladed weapon, investigators note it remains unclear if the knife was used during the initial assault on the tourist, as no visible stab wounds were apparent on the victim in the footage.

Upon taking the suspect into custody, officers observed that he remained highly agitated. Consequently, they administered an immediate on-site urine screening, which returned a positive result for illicit drugs. This finding has become a primary focus of the ongoing investigation, as authorities seek to determine whether substance abuse was the sole catalyst for the erratic and violent behavior.

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The Karon Police have launched a comprehensive inquiry to establish the exact motive behind the confrontation, verify the suspect’s background, and determine if he has any prior criminal history. The incident has sent shockwaves through the local community and the tourism sector, underscoring the critical importance of maintaining a secure environment for international visitors. Authorities are urging anyone with additional information or supplementary footage of the event to come forward to assist in the investigation.

-Thailand News (TN)