Russian National Wanted In Phuket Over 600,000 Baht Currency Exchange Heist

PHUKET, Thailand — Thai police have launched an intensive manhunt for a 47-year-old Russian national following a brazen theft of approximately 600,000 baht in foreign currency from a safe at a currency exchange counter in Phuket.

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The incident occurred on July 19 at an exchange booth located inside a department store in the Tambon Wichit area of the Mueang district. According to authorities, the suspect executed the crime with calculated precision. Surveillance footage captured the individual entering the exchange booth, proceeding directly to the safe, and rapidly entering the access code. After securing the cash, the suspect fled the scene. The entire operation, from entry to escape, was completed in a matter of minutes.

Investigators have since identified the suspect as Vitalii Kobin. Based on the security footage, authorities have released a detailed description of the individual, noting that he was wearing a dark blue cap, a black long-sleeved jacket with white stripes, black shorts, and black-framed glasses. He was also observed wearing rubber gloves and sporting a moustache and beard, suggesting a premeditated effort to conceal his identity and avoid leaving forensic evidence.

Police are hunting a Russian man who they say broke into a safe at a currency exchange counter and made off with foreign currency worth around 600,000 baht. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/jhSbyC892b — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 29, 2026

The superintendent of the Wichit Police Station confirmed that the Phuket Provincial Court approved a formal arrest warrant for Kobin on Monday. He is wanted on charges of night-time theft involving the use of a vehicle, a serious offense under Thai law.

Complicating the search efforts, police revealed that Kobin has been overstaying his visa in Thailand since 2025. Despite his expired legal status, authorities believe he remains within the country, potentially utilizing underground networks or hiding in transient accommodations to evade capture. The case has been escalated to involve specialized units, including the Tourist Police and Immigration Bureau, to track his movements and prevent any attempt to flee across international borders.

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Law enforcement officials are urging anyone with information regarding the suspect’s whereabouts to contact the Wichit Police Station or the national tourist police hotline immediately. The public is advised not to approach the individual, as he is considered a person of interest in an ongoing criminal investigation.

-Thailand News (TN)