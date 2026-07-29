Five Indian Nationals Arrested In Bangkok Over Pattaya Tourist Kidnapping And Ransom Plot

BANGKOK / PATTAYA, Thailand — Five Indian nationals have been arrested in Bangkok in connection with the kidnapping, assault, and ransom of three Indian tourists in Pattaya, marking the swift conclusion to a transnational criminal operation. The suspects were apprehended at a hotel in the Khlong Tan police jurisdiction as they allegedly prepared to flee the country, and have since been transferred to Pattaya City Police Station for formal questioning and legal processing.

Three Indians Rescued in Pattaya After Fake Tour Scam, Held for Ransom

The ordeal began when the three victims, identified as 23-year-old Haimanchu, 24-year-old Ehis, and 26-year-old Mekhid, traveled to Thailand on a packaged tour to visit the resort city of Pattaya. Instead of a holiday, they were abducted and held captive in a house located in the Nong Prue area of the Bang Lamung district in Chonburi province. A coordinated rescue operation involving the Chonburi Immigration Police, Pattaya City Police, and Nong Prue Police successfully located and freed the victims from the property.

Following the rescue, a rapid investigation led authorities to a hotel in Bangkok, where the five suspects—identified as 38-year-old Avtar Singh, 38-year-old Jagjit Singh, 24-year-old Rambalak Kumar, 37-year-old Sukhbir Singh, and 27-year-old Kulra Singh—were detained. Police indicated that the group had checked into the establishment while awaiting flights to depart Thailand.

🚨 Three Indians Kidnapped in Pattaya After Fake Thailand Tour Scam Three Indian nationals were lured to Pattaya, Thailand, with a cheap tour package before being kidnapped by a gang. Victims' passports & phones were seized, & brutally tortured#ねね超開花 #ฮลุนโซโล่ #Çarşamba pic.twitter.com/u9RwDLVFDg — The Wonk (@thewonkin) July 29, 2026

During subsequent interrogations, the suspects reportedly confessed that the entire operation was orchestrated by a Pakistani national based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to the investigation, the suspects were recruited approximately one month prior through a mobile application and were promised onward travel arrangements to another country upon successful completion of the crime. The alleged financial arrangement dictated that the suspects would retain any physical property stolen from the victims, while any ransom money transferred by the victims’ families was to be sent directly as cryptocurrency to an account controlled by the overseas organizer.

The five men have been formally forwarded to prosecutors to face a comprehensive slate of criminal charges. These include jointly kidnapping and demanding ransom through unlawful detention and threats of physical harm, jointly committing armed robbery, and utilizing a vehicle to facilitate the offense or transport stolen property.

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In recognition of the rapid and effective response that prevented the suspects from escaping the kingdom, the superintendent of the Pattaya City Police Station awarded a financial bonus to the station’s investigation team. The successful operation highlights the ongoing collaboration between local and immigration police forces in combating crimes targeting foreign visitors.

-Thailand News (TN)