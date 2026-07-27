Indian Man Caught at Suvarnabhumi Airport with 6kg of Etomidate

BANGKOK, Thailand — An Indian national has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after customs officers discovered approximately six kilograms of the controlled anesthetic etomidate concealed in his luggage, marking a significant seizure in Thailand’s ongoing crackdown on illicit psychotropic substances.

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The arrest occurred on July 24 after the passenger arrived on a flight from Mumbai, with Bangkok listed as his final destination. A targeted search conducted by officers from the Suvarnabhumi Airport Passenger Control Customs Office, in coordination with the airport’s Investigation and Suppression Division, uncovered roughly 6,000 grams of the substance, including its packaging. Authorities estimate the seized contraband to have a street value exceeding 4.2 million baht.

The alleged importation constitutes a severe breach of Thailand’s Narcotics Code, the Customs Act of 2017, and other relevant national legislation. In late July 2025, Thailand officially reclassified etomidate as the 45th substance on its Category 2 psychotropic substances list, placing it under the same strict legal regulations as ketamine.

While etomidate is a fast-acting, short-duration anesthetic legitimately used in medical settings, customs officials warn that it is increasingly being illicitly mixed into e-cigarette liquids. These tainted products, colloquially known on the street as “zombie cigarettes” or “K-pods,” pose severe public health risks. Authorities emphasize that while initial use may produce dream-like sensations, detachment from reality, or euphoria, higher doses can lead to irregular heartbeat, seizures, temporary paralysis, respiratory depression, unconsciousness, or fatal shock.

An Indian passenger has been arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport after customs officials allegedly found around 6kg of etomidate worth more than 4.2 million baht in his luggage. The controlled substance has raised concerns over its use in so-called “zombie vapes.” Authorities warn… pic.twitter.com/ILCeEqwK8l — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 26, 2026

In response to the evolving threat of synthetic and reclassified drugs, Customs Director-General Phanthong Loykulnanta announced that the department has significantly intensified inspections at airports, border checkpoints, and postal parcel channels nationwide. This enhanced enforcement strategy follows direct instructions from Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, alongside Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, to strengthen national defenses against drug trafficking.

Director-General Phanthong emphasized that customs officials are collaborating closely with other law enforcement agencies to prevent the import, export, and transit of controlled substances through all available routes. The primary objective is to ensure that Thailand is not exploited as a transit hub for international illicit drug networks.

The case serves as a stark reminder to foreign residents and international visitors regarding Thailand’s uncompromising stance on controlled substances. Medicines and chemical compounds that may be legally available or unregulated in other countries can fall strictly under Thailand’s narcotics or psychotropic substances laws. Travelers carrying prescription medicines or medical products are strongly advised to verify their compliance with Thai regulations prior to entering the country.

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Furthermore, authorities have issued a urgent public health warning, particularly directed at young people, regarding the life-threatening dangers of unregulated e-cigarettes containing hidden controlled substances.

The suspect has been taken into custody, and the seized items have been logged as evidence.

-Thailand News (TN)