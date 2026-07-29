Qatari Tourist Detained In Hua Hin Following Violent Rampage At Cannabis Shop

HUA HIN, Thailand — A Qatari national has been taken into police custody following a violent rampage that originated inside a licensed cannabis shop in Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan province, leaving five people injured, including a disabled street vendor. The incident, which occurred on the evening of July 26, has prompted a swift law enforcement response and renewed scrutiny over security at such establishments.

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According to police reports and witness accounts, the suspect began causing a disturbance inside the shop before escalating to physical violence and property damage. The altercation quickly spilled out onto the adjacent street, where the man allegedly continued his assault on bystanders. Victims of the attack reportedly include a cannabis shop employee, a motorcyclist who had arrived to pick up a companion, a passer-by on a bicycle who attempted to intervene, and a wheelchair-bound woman selling flowers on a nearby street corner, who was punched in the face and knocked from her chair.

The chaotic scene was eventually brought under control by local residents. Due to the suspect’s large physical build, it reportedly required the combined effort of five bystanders to physically restrain him until officers from the Hua Hin Police Station arrived to formally arrest him and secure the area.

Shop employees indicated that the suspect had visited the establishment two days prior without exhibiting any unusual or aggressive behavior. Staff members believe the sudden escalation may have been triggered by a heated argument with another customer inside the shop, which reportedly involved a religious disagreement. Authorities have stated that there is currently no evidence to suggest that cannabis consumption was a factor in the suspect’s erratic behavior.

All five injured individuals were transported to a local hospital for medical treatment. Representatives for the victims have confirmed they intend to pursue formal legal action against the assailant for the unprovoked attacks and resulting injuries.

Beyond the immediate criminal investigation, the incident has reignited public discourse regarding the regulation and management of licensed cannabis businesses in Thailand. Community leaders and authorities are emphasizing the need for robust security measures and clear conflict resolution protocols within these venues to ensure public safety and prevent similar outbreaks of violence.

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The Hua Hin Police are currently conducting a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the assault, reviewing available surveillance footage, and processing formal complaints from the victims.

-Thailand News (TN)