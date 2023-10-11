Qatari Tourist Arrested for Allegedly Raping 18-Year-Old at Bangkok Hospital
BANGKOK, Oct 11 (TNA) – A foreigner has been arrested for allegedly raping an 18-year-old Thai man in a restroom at a well-known private hospital located in the Sukhumvit area.
The victim reported the incident on October 10, leading to a police investigation initiated by officials from Lumpini Police Station. They inspected the surveillance camera footage at the scene, gathered essential evidence. The victim claimed that the suspect later identified as a 23-year-old man from Qatar had sexually assaulted him using force and intimidation.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA
