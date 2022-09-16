Thailand reports 8th case of monkeypox in Thai man returning from Qatar









The Disease Control Department has reported Thailand’s eighth confirmed monkeypox case, in a 23-year-old Thai man who recently returned home from Qatar, Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, director-general of the department said today (Friday).

He said that the man had developed a fever, headache, rashes and then blisters on his body before he arrived in Bangkok from Qatar on Tuesday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

