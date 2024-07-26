Thaksin, 75, says he is too old to become Prime Minister again

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra said today he is too old to become prime minister again, but he may advise his daughter, Pheu Thai party leader Paetongtarn, in a private capacity.

Thaksin granted bail, surrenders passport, banned from going abroad

The former prime minister, who will complete his parole on August 22, celebrated his 75th birthday at his Ban Chan Song La residence today with his family members, other relatives, close friends and some key members of the Pheu Thai party.

