Wildfires Spread Across Chiang Mai as Authorities Vow to Arrest Encroachers

CHIANG MAI — Widespread wildfires continue to ravage parts of this northern province, with authorities issuing a stern directive that anyone found encroaching on conserved forests or national forest reserves will be arrested immediately and face charges. The order, issued by the provincial governor to police and park rangers, comes as part of an intensified bid to curb forest fires that have blanketed the region in hazardous smoke.

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A total of 244 hotspots were reported in Chiang Mai on Thursday, including 37 in Prao district and 33 in Chiang Dao district. Many of these fires are burning on high mountains that are not easily accessible by foot patrols, requiring air support to extinguish. National park officials say some of the fires are being deliberately set by encroachers, with evidence including dried branches and leaves placed across firebreaks to allow flames to spread beyond them. The tactic suggests a coordinated effort to expand agricultural land or hunting grounds at the expense of protected forests.

The widespread wildfires have been blamed for worsening PM2.5 pollution across the region. Air quality has shown slight improvement on Thursday, with pollution levels in some areas dropping from the hazardous Purple category to Red or Orange, though conditions remain dangerous for vulnerable groups. Residents are still being advised to wear face masks outdoors and to avoid outdoor activities where possible, particularly during morning and evening hours when particulate concentrations tend to peak.

The Air Pollution Response Communication Centre reported that PM2.5 levels in all northern provinces remain above the acceptable limit of 37.5 micrograms per cubic metre, a threshold that Thailand’s health ministry considers safe for human exposure. In addition to Chiang Mai’s 244 hotspots, other northern provinces reporting high numbers include Nan with 287, Chiang Rai with 283, Lampang with 278, Tak with 180, Phayao with 143, Phetchabun with 136, and Uttaradit with 116. The cumulative figure highlights the scale of the crisis facing the region, where farmers, park officials and local communities are locked in an annual battle against both accidental and deliberately set fires.

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Authorities have deployed additional resources to the hardest-hit areas, including helicopters equipped with water buckets and ground crews working to establish firebreaks. However, officials acknowledge that the steep terrain and persistent dry conditions make containment difficult. The provincial governor’s directive to arrest encroachers on sight represents a significant escalation in enforcement, signaling that authorities are treating the crisis not merely as an environmental issue but as a matter of law enforcement. Whether the threat of immediate arrest will deter those setting fires remains to be seen, but with air quality continuing to pose a public health risk, officials have made clear that they are running out of patience.

-Thailand News (TN)