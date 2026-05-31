Major Fire Destroys Production Building At Plastic Packaging Factory In Samut Sakhon

BAN PHAEO, Samut Sakhon — A significant fire broke out early on May 31, 2026, at a packaging manufacturing facility in Ban Phaeo district, gutting one production building and causing extensive damage to machinery, raw materials, and finished products, according to local emergency services and police authorities.

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The blaze ignited around 5:50 a.m. at Xinbang Group Co., Ltd., a manufacturer and exporter of corrugated cardboard and plastic packaging products. The factory occupies a plot of land exceeding 10 rai in the industrial zone of Ban Phaeo district.

The fire originated in the section of the facility dedicated to producing plastic boxes, where large quantities of plastic pellets, chemical compounds, and finished products were stored alongside manufacturing equipment. The presence of combustible materials contributed to the rapid spread of flames within the building.

Nearly 20 fire trucks from Lak Ha subdistrict municipality and neighboring jurisdictions responded to the emergency. Because no natural water source was immediately available near the facility, firefighting crews pumped water from Irrigation Canal Dee 4 and established a relay system to supply trucks operating inside the compound.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control approximately one hour after arrival, though smoke continued to rise intermittently from smoldering plastic debris. Crews maintained continuous water application to prevent reignition and ensure complete extinguishment of hidden hotspots within the damaged structure.

One production building collapsed as a result of structural damage caused by the fire. All equipment, raw materials, and finished goods stored inside the building were destroyed. Preliminary damage assessments are underway, though full evaluation of financial losses will require detailed inventory review once the site is deemed safe for entry.

Local residents reported spotting flames emerging from one of the factory buildings and immediately alerted emergency services. Workers who were present at the facility at the time of the fire could not be located immediately following the incident, leaving the precise cause of the blaze unclear pending further investigation.

The deputy investigation inspector at Ban Phaeo Police Station indicated that forensic officers would be deployed to examine the scene and determine the origin and cause of the fire. Factory personnel who were on-site during the incident will be summoned for questioning to assist investigators in reconstructing the events leading up to the outbreak.

Samut Sakhon province, located southwest of Bangkok, hosts numerous industrial facilities involved in manufacturing, logistics, and export-oriented production. Fire safety regulations require industrial operators to maintain appropriate suppression systems, emergency exits, and hazard mitigation protocols, though enforcement and compliance can vary across facilities.

The Xinbang Group facility specializes in packaging products for domestic and international markets. Company representatives have not yet issued a public statement regarding operational impacts, employee safety, or plans for resuming production at the affected site.

For industrial facilities in Thailand, the Department of Industrial Works and local fire prevention agencies conduct periodic inspections to verify compliance with safety standards. Incidents of this nature often prompt renewed attention to fire prevention measures, including proper storage of combustible materials, maintenance of electrical systems, and staff training in emergency response procedures.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity at the factory prior to or during the fire, or who possesses relevant information such as photographs or video footage, to come forward through official channels.

-Thailand News (TN)