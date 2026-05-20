Chinese, Pakistani Nationals fleeing Poipet arrested in Sa Kaeo

SA KAEO, Thailand — Thai border security forces have detained ten Chinese nationals and six Pakistani citizens for illegal entry, along with a Thai driver accused of facilitating their smuggling across the border from Cambodia, according to officials from the Burapha Task Force.

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The arrest occurred late Monday night in Khok Sung district of Sa Kaeo province, following a report from local residents about a suspicious vehicle circulating near Silarat Pattana village in tambon Non Mak Mun. Soldiers from the Khok Sung special unit, Ranger Company 1205, alongside local officials and village defense volunteers, were deployed to investigate and subsequently intercepted a pickup truck carrying the 16 foreign nationals near the border area.

The vehicle was driven by 35-year-old Surat Bunkhud, a Thai national, who has been detained alongside the foreign passengers for questioning. During initial interviews, the foreign nationals stated they had traveled to Poipet, Cambodia, after being recruited for employment in online work operations and restaurant positions. Several individuals reported not receiving promised wages and described working under coercive conditions for more than six months before deciding to flee across the border.

Authorities seized multiple mobile phones, foreign SIM cards, and several passports during the operation. Some of those detained were unable to produce valid identification documents, prompting investigators to examine potential connections to transnational human smuggling and illegal labor networks operating along the Thai-Cambodian frontier.

According to official accounts, the smuggling operation was systematically organized. The foreign nationals were transported from Poipet to a location near the border, where a Cambodian national guided them on foot through sugarcane fields and an unmarked natural crossing point into Ang Sila border village in Thailand. The Thai driver was reportedly waiting at the predetermined location to transport the group further into Thai territory.

Mr. Surat allegedly admitted during questioning that he was hired by a broker identified only as “Preeda” to collect the group and deliver them to Aranyaprathet district in Sa Kaeo province. He claimed to have received payment of 50 baht per person for providing transportation services.

Ten Chinese and six Pakistanis fleeing Cambodia have been arrested for illegal entry, along with the Thai driver helping smuggle them into Thailand, in Khok Sung district of this border province. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/7Bqx6A5wuA — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) May 19, 2026

All suspects have been transferred to Khok Sung Police Station for formal processing and legal proceedings. Under Thai immigration law, illegal entry and facilitating the unauthorized entry of foreign nationals constitute criminal offenses that can result in imprisonment, fines, and deportation for those convicted.

The Royal Thai Police have indicated that the investigation into this smuggling operation is being expanded to identify and apprehend additional individuals involved in the network. Authorities emphasized that border security remains a priority, particularly in regions where transnational criminal organizations exploit porous frontier areas for human trafficking, labor exploitation, and other illicit activities.

Sa Kaeo province, which shares a lengthy border with Cambodia’s Banteay Meanchey province, has historically been a transit route for both legitimate cross-border movement and unauthorized migration. The area’s agricultural landscapes, including extensive sugarcane plantations, can provide cover for illicit border crossings, presenting ongoing challenges for enforcement agencies.

Thai authorities have intensified cooperation with Cambodian counterparts and international partners to combat human smuggling networks that prey on vulnerable workers seeking employment opportunities. Public awareness campaigns and community reporting mechanisms form part of broader efforts to disrupt trafficking operations and protect potential victims.

For foreign nationals seeking employment in Thailand or transit through the region, officials recommend verifying recruitment agencies through official channels, ensuring proper documentation, and consulting Thai diplomatic missions regarding legal entry and work authorization requirements. Engaging with unauthorized brokers or attempting irregular border crossings can expose individuals to significant legal, financial, and personal safety risks.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to the public to report suspicious activities near border areas through official channels. Further updates regarding judicial proceedings, additional arrests, or policy measures related to border security and migrant worker protection are expected as relevant agencies advance their review of this case.

-Thailand News (TN)