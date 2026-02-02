Thailand News

Rescued Thai Scam Victim in Cambodia Warns of Beatings, Organ Sales

TRAT – Thai authorities have repatriated 32 nationals who escaped from scam centers in Cambodia, with one survivor describing brutal conditions including beatings, fatalities, and the alleged sale of organs. The group crossed back into Thailand on January 31, 2026, following coordination between Thai officials and the embassy in Phnom Penh.

Chinese Social Media Influencer Rescued from Cambodian Streets Following Job Scam

The returnees were received at the Ban Cham Yeam border checkpoint in Trat province, led by district chief Ms. Kalaya Prasitphak alongside marine and immigration personnel. Initial health checks found all in stable condition, though six individuals were detained due to existing arrest warrants and face separate legal proceedings.

One victim, identified as Mr. Riew from Surat Thani, said he was lured with an administrative job in Sa Kaeo before being trafficked to Cambodian scam compounds in Bavet and Poipet. He described being forced to scam other Thais under threat of violence.

“Those who couldn’t meet targets were beaten,” he stated. “Some were beaten to death.” He also alleged that some detainees were coerced into organ sales to third countries. Medical care was unavailable unless paid for by victims, at costs ranging from $100 to $300.

New Scam Center Discovered in Cambodia Following Thai Border Crackdown

Mr. Riew escaped during a police raid on January 17, hiding in a forest before reaching Phnom Penh with help from the Thai embassy. Thai authorities warned the public against fraudulent overseas job ads and pledged continued cooperation with neighboring countries to combat human trafficking and scam networks.

-Thailand News (TN)

