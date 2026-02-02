Thailand News

Dutch Man Arrested for Assaulting Thai Vendor in Phuket

PHUKET – A Dutch national has been arrested at Phuket International Airport in connection with the assault of a Thai street vendor in Patong on January 25. The incident stemmed from a dispute over motorcycle parking in front of the vendor’s stall.

According to police, the altercation began when the vendor, who operates Isaan Cafe, asked a foreign motorcyclist to move his parked vehicle. The rider left but later returned with three companions, who then assaulted the vendor, causing both physical and emotional distress.

The case drew significant attention online, with many Thai netizens urging strong legal action. Initial reports incorrectly identified the attackers as French, but further investigation confirmed one suspect was Dutch. Police moved quickly and arrested the man as he prepared to board a flight to Bangkok.

The Dutchman has been charged under Section 295 of the Thai Criminal Code for assault causing injury, which carries a penalty of up to two years imprisonment, a fine of up to 40,000 baht, or both. Authorities are continuing efforts to locate and detain the other individuals involved in the attack.

