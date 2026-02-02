British Man Arrested After Recklessly Driving a Porsche on Koh Samui

KOH SAMUI – A 23-year-old British national has been arrested for reckless driving after operating a rented Porsche 911 Carrera S at dangerously high speeds across Koh Samui, prompting multiple public complaints and a coordinated police response.

Foreign Porsche Driver Faces Public Outcry for Reckless Driving in Patong

The incidents occurred on the evening of January 30, 2026, along the island’s ring road, including areas in Mae Nam, Bo Phut, and near Lotus Chaweng. Witnesses reported the luxury vehicle tailgating, weaving between lanes, and cutting off other motorists while generating excessive engine noise.

Following an investigation led by Bo Phut Police, authorities identified and arrested Curtis Buchan-Wiseman outside a shop in Bo Phut on January 31. The suspect admitted to driving “for fun” while taking his girlfriend out for her birthday.

Police have charged him under Section 43(4) and (8) of the Road Traffic Act for reckless driving and endangering others, offenses that carry fines of 5,000–20,000 baht, imprisonment of up to one year, or both. Authorities stated they will seek the maximum penalty.

Additionally, immigration officials have been requested to blacklist and deport the suspect. Police commended the public and social media users for providing evidence that aided the arrest.

British Tourist Arrested for Reckless Driving and Drug Use in Phuket

Earlier that same day, the same vehicle was reportedly seen speeding on Highway 44 between Krabi and Kanchanadit, later overtaking illegally in Mae Nam and stopping confrontationally near Fisherman’s Village in Bo Phut.

-Thailand News (TN)