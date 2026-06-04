Thailand Eases Registration Rules For Motorcycle Sidecars

BANGKOK, Thailand — The Department of Land Transport (DLT) has officially relaxed the registration guidelines for motorcycle sidecars, introducing a revised regulatory framework that formally recognizes these modified vehicles as “community economy vehicles.” The strategic policy shift is designed to enhance road safety standards while providing vital support to grassroots livelihoods across the kingdom.

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According to DLT spokesman Titipat Thaijongrak, the primary objective of the updated regulations is to integrate and support grassroots transport vehicles that play a crucial role in local economies. By bringing these widely used vehicles into the formal legal framework, the government aims to standardize their construction and operation, thereby reducing traffic hazards and providing legal security for community-based transport operators who rely on them for their daily income.

Under the newly implemented technical guidelines, all motorcycle sidecars must be fitted exclusively on the left side of the vehicle. The attachments must be securely mounted in a manner that strictly avoids obstructing the driver’s line of sight or negatively affecting the motorcycle’s overall stability and handling. To further ensure public safety, the revised standards mandate that all registered sidecars be equipped with highly effective braking systems, robust structural mounting, and comprehensive lighting, including reflective devices to guarantee high visibility during nighttime operations.

Once a vehicle successfully passes the mandatory inspection, it will be officially classified under the newly designated motorcycle category RY.12. To minimize the financial burden on local operators and encourage widespread compliance, the DLT has set the annual tax for these registered community vehicles at a highly subsidized rate of just 150 baht.

The Department of Land Transport is currently urging all owners of motorcycle sidecars to submit their vehicles for immediate inspection and formal registration. By transitioning into the legal system, operators will not only protect their livelihoods but also contribute to a safer, more organized, and heavily regulated transport environment for all road users.

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As the new registration drive commences, the DLT will continue to monitor the implementation of the revised guidelines and may introduce further supportive measures for community transport operators.

-Thailand News (TN)