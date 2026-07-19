Global Outage Hits Meta’s Instagram And Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO, United States — Millions of users across the globe experienced widespread disruptions on Meta’s flagship social media platforms, Instagram and Facebook, following a sudden and significant service outage. According to data from the specialized tracking website Downdetector, thousands of users reported being unable to access or navigate the applications normally during the incident.

Worldwide Meta outage: Facebook, Instagram, Threads and WhatsApp down

The technical difficulties began shortly after 2:20 p.m. local time in Thailand, marking the onset of a major connectivity failure. The volume of user reports surged rapidly, reaching its peak approximately half an hour later, around 2:50 p.m., as frustrated users took to alternative platforms to document the widespread inability to load feeds, post content, or send direct messages.

Despite the simultaneous disruption affecting both Instagram and Facebook, Meta’s messaging application, WhatsApp, remained fully operational throughout the event. Users of the encrypted messaging service continued to send and receive communications without any reported degradation in service, indicating that the infrastructure failure was isolated to the specific backend systems supporting the primary social networking platforms rather than a company-wide network collapse.

Millions of users worldwide have been affected after a major server-side disruption knocked Meta's primary platforms offline. Early systems telemetry indicates a sharp spike in API routing errors, preventing feeds from refreshing and blocking user authentication services.… pic.twitter.com/DeInOOJ8J9 — Plugtvkenya (@Plugtv_kenya) July 19, 2026

Approximately two hours after the initial reports of the outage, service on Instagram appeared to stabilize and return to normal operational capacity. Users gradually regained full access to their accounts, though sporadic reports of minor lag persisted in some regions as the systems fully recovered. As of the time of this report, Meta has not issued an official statement detailing the root cause of the technical failure or providing a timeline for a comprehensive post-incident review.

Thailand Consumers Council Sues Meta, LINE, And Apple Over Online Investment Scams

The incident underscores the fragility of global digital infrastructure and the heavy reliance of billions of users on centralized social media ecosystems for communication and information sharing.

-Thailand News (TN)