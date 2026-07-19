Tragic Bangkok House Fire Claims Two Lives And Dozens Of Pets

BANGKOK, Thailand — A devastating early morning fire at a three-story residence in Bangkok’s Thonburi district has claimed the lives of two people and 73 cats, while emergency responders successfully rescued an infant, an elderly woman, and nearly two dozen animals.

Death Toll In Bangkok Rong Beer Na Fire Reaches 33

The blaze erupted at approximately 6:00 a.m. on July 18 at a property located in Soi Somdet Phra Chao Taksin 11, off Somdet Phra Chao Taksin Road in the Samre subdistrict. Following the initial report to the Samre Police Station, firefighters from the Talat Phlu Fire and Rescue Station, supported by volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation, rapidly deployed to the scene. Authorities reported that the fire originated on the ground floor before quickly spreading to the second level, though emergency crews managed to bring the inferno under control within thirty minutes.

During the intense firefighting and rescue operation, responders successfully extracted a two-month-old baby and a bedridden elderly woman who had been trapped inside the structure. Tragically, a subsequent search of a second-floor room revealed the bodies of a 62-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman. Forensic police and medical personnel from Siriraj Hospital’s Institute of Forensic Medicine processed the scene to gather crucial evidence before transporting the remains for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

17 rescued cats are now waiting for new homes following a devastating house fire in Bangkok. A fire broke out at a house in Soi Somdet Phra Chao Taksin 11, Thon Buri, in the early hours of 18 July 2026. Firefighters brought the blaze under control within about 10 minutes, but an… pic.twitter.com/9cQCSWpF7f — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) July 18, 2026

The incident also resulted in a profound loss of animal life. Authorities discovered the remains of 73 cats inside cages within the home. An additional 19 felines were rescued alive, two of which required immediate oxygen treatment from responders to address severe smoke inhalation.

The tragedy serves as a stark reminder for residents, particularly those living in Bangkok’s densely populated residential neighborhoods, to maintain clear evacuation routes and familiarize themselves with the quickest exits from their properties. Safety experts emphasize that pet owners should also develop contingency plans for the rapid extraction of caged animals during emergencies, as confined spaces can quickly become fatal traps during a fire. Authorities continue to remind the public that in the event of a blaze, the absolute priority must be immediate evacuation, followed by contacting emergency services at 199, rather than attempting to combat a spreading fire independently.

Chiang Mai Hotel Fire Forces Early Morning Evacuation

As the investigation into the exact cause of the fire continues, authorities are urging the community to remain vigilant regarding household fire safety and electrical maintenance.

-Thailand News (TN)