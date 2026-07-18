Concrete Slab Collapse Kills One, Critically Injures Another In Bang Na

BANGKOK, Thailand — A tragic construction accident in Bangkok’s Bang Na district has left one man dead and another critically injured after a massive concrete slab collapsed from a building undergoing renovation. The incident has prompted an immediate emergency response and launched a formal investigation into workplace safety protocols at the site.

One Dead And One Injured As Concrete Balcony Collapses in Bangkok

The Phra Ram Radio Centre received the initial alert at approximately 9:50 a.m. on Friday regarding the structural collapse at a site located on Sukhumvit 66/1 in the Bang Na Nuea subdistrict. Emergency responders, including firefighters and rescue personnel from the Phra Khanong fire and rescue station, were immediately dispatched to the scene to manage the crisis, secure the area, and extract the trapped victims.

According to the Bang Na district office, the deceased has been identified as 32-year-old Zin Min Thet Aung, a Myanmar national, who was tragically pinned beneath the fallen concrete structure and pronounced dead at the scene. Rescue workers conducted a delicate recovery operation to retrieve his body. The second victim, 28-year-old Myanmar national Aung Moe Thu, sustained severe injuries during the collapse and was urgently transported to Ruamchai Rak Hospital, where he remains in critical condition receiving intensive medical treatment.

A man was killed and another seriously injured after a concrete slab fell from a building undergoing renovations at a construction site in the Sukhumvit area of Bang Na district on Friday morning. Listen to the story or get the full story in the 1st comment. pic.twitter.com/cs3azscSsy — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) July 17, 2026

Preliminary records from the Bang Na district office indicate that the building had been granted an official permit for structural modifications, which was issued on June 10. However, the sudden failure of the concrete structure has raised immediate concerns regarding on-site safety measures and structural integrity during the renovation process.

Authorities have launched a comprehensive investigation to determine the precise cause of the collapse. Investigators are currently examining the site, reviewing construction logs, and interviewing site managers to establish whether any safety protocols were violated or if structural negligence contributed to the fatal accident.

Five Killed, Dozens Injured as Concrete Beam Collapses at Bangkok Construction Site

This incident underscores the ongoing challenges and risks associated with urban construction and renovation projects in the capital. As the investigation progresses, regulatory bodies are expected to scrutinize the site’s compliance with national occupational health and safety standards.

-Thailand News (TN)