Seven Africans Arrested In Bangkok Immigration Raid Over Visa Violations

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thai Tourist Police have arrested seven African nationals in a targeted immigration raid in Bangkok’s Khlong Sam Wa district, uncovering severe visa overstays and a complete lack of legal entry records among the suspects. The operation underscores a continued government crackdown on foreign nationals residing in the Kingdom unlawfully.

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The enforcement action took place on July 14, 2026, on Pracha Ruam Chai Road in front of The One Cargo Company Limited in the Sai Kong Din Tai subdistrict. Following the apprehension, the six Nigerian and one Senegalese nationals were transferred to the Min Buri Police Station to face formal legal proceedings.

Authorities revealed that four of the men had remained in Thailand well beyond their legally permitted dates, with overstays ranging from 782 to 1,052 days. The individuals were identified as 33-year-old Senegalese national Christian Tounkara, who overstayed by 913 days; 28-year-old Nigerian national Monday Akachukwu Anikpe, who overstayed by 856 days; 45-year-old Nigerian national Chineze Emmanuel Onyechere, who overstayed by 1,052 days; and 45-year-old Nigerian national Mazi Ejiofor Edochie, who overstayed by 782 days. All four have been formally charged with remaining in the Kingdom as foreign nationals after their permission to stay had expired.

The remaining three suspects, all Nigerian nationals identified as 42-year-old Emeka Frank Uzoije, 33-year-old Emmanuel Kelechi Ewulu, and 47-year-old Ikechkuwu Prince Umunna, were found to possess no personal identification documents or any official records of their entry into Thailand. Consequently, they have been charged with entering and residing in the Kingdom without proper authorization.

Walking down Sukhumvit from Asoke to Soi 11 in Bangkok – it’s changed dramatically 😔 since I first came here ten years ago. The street now feels overrun with Nigerian drug dealers (even after a recent high profile bust), African & Indian sex workers, European men strutting… pic.twitter.com/SQPnqWq5RG — Miss Money Penny (@CleansedTweets) July 15, 2026

Tourist Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Saksira Pheuk-um stated that the operation was executed in strict accordance with government policy and direct instructions from National Police Chief Police General Kittirat Phanphet. The directive aims to accelerate inspections and apprehensions of foreigners living in Thailand unlawfully. The raid was initiated after investigators received specific intelligence indicating that a group of foreign nationals was residing in the Khlong Sam Wa area without apparent employment or a fixed, registered address.

Colonel Piyapong Ensarn, superintendent of Tourist Police Division 1’s Sub-Division 1, which commanded the operation, emphasized that police are actively instructed to investigate and arrest foreign nationals suspected of violating Thai law, particularly those who might attempt to use the country as a base for illicit activities. While the broader operational focus includes combating offenses against property, life, and physical safety, as well as romance scams, fraud, and the exploitation of residents or tourists, authorities clarified that no such allegations have been made against the seven men arrested in this specific case.

In light of this operation, the Tourist Police have announced they will intensify inspections of foreign nationals, particularly in areas where officers have reasonable grounds to suspect unlawful residency. Authorities strongly advise all foreigners who change their residential address, alter their visa status, or utilize third-party agents for immigration applications to ensure their personal records and documentation remain fully compliant with Thai law.

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As the judicial process advances, the suspects will face the full extent of Thailand’s immigration laws.

-Thailand News (TN)