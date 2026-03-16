16 African Women Arrested for Prostitution in Sukhumvit Crackdown

BANGKOK — Police and social development officials have arrested 16 foreign women accused of soliciting prostitution in a coordinated crackdown in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area following complaints from foreign tourists and reports circulating on social media, Khaosod English reported.

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The operation took place at approximately 8:30pm in Sukhumvit Soi 4, Khlong Toei district, a well-known nightlife hub that attracts both tourists and expatriates. Officers from Lumpini Police Station, together with investigation units, Metropolitan Police Bureau teams, immigration officers, and officials from the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security, conducted surveillance in the area before moving in to make the arrests.

All 16 suspects, who are nationals of various African countries, were taken into custody during the operation. Officials from the Department of Women’s Affairs and Family Development will impose administrative fines before transferring the suspects to Immigration Bureau officers for further proceedings.

The women were charged under Section 5 of the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act for soliciting or approaching individuals in public places for the purpose of prostitution in a manner deemed open and causing public nuisance. In addition to the criminal charges, their visas will be revoked and they will be deported under Section 12(8) of the Immigration Act.

BANGKOK — 20 March 2026, Police and social development officials have arrested 16 foreign women accused of soliciting prostitution in a crackdown in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area, authorities said. The operation took place at about 20:30 in Sukhumvit Soi 4, Khlong Toei district,… pic.twitter.com/XgGSRn9C8r — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) March 21, 2026

All suspects have been sent to the Immigration Bureau headquarters in Suan Phlu for further legal proceedings, where they will undergo the formal deportation process.

The crackdown reflects ongoing efforts by Thai authorities to address complaints about street-level sex work in tourist districts, where public solicitation has drawn criticism from visitors and local businesses alike. Officials have indicated that similar operations may continue in other areas where such activities have been reported.

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Immigration authorities confirmed that following the administrative fine process, deportation orders will be issued, and the women will be barred from re-entering Thailand for a specified period in accordance with immigration regulations.

-Thailand News (TN)