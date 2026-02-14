Phuket Police Arrest Nine African Women in Bangla Road Prostitution Crackdown

PATONG, PHUKET – Tourist police in Phuket arrested nine foreign women during an early morning crackdown on alleged prostitution activities in the Bangla Road entertainment district on February 13, 2026, with two of those detained found to have overstayed their visas.

The operation was conducted by officers from the Tourist Police Division in coordination with Phuket Immigration and the Phuket Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office. It formed part of a nationwide suppression campaign targeting ten prohibited offence categories running from February 9–15.

Authorities stated they had received multiple complaints from tourists and local residents regarding groups of foreign women allegedly soliciting for prostitution in Bangla Soi, Patong’s premier nightlife thoroughfare. The behaviour was described as causing nuisance and concern among visitors and members of the public in the area.

During the operation, officers identified nine foreign women—all reportedly of African nationalities—whose conduct was deemed to constitute public solicitation for prostitution under Thai law. All nine were processed under the Prevention and Suppression of Prostitution Act B.E. 2539 (1996).

Following the arrests, officials coordinated with the Phuket Provincial Social Development and Human Security Office to proceed in accordance with legal procedures. Further immigration checks revealed that two of the nine women had overstayed their permitted period of stay in the Kingdom.

The two overstayers were transferred to investigators at Patong Police Station for legal proceedings. Phuket Immigration has been notified to consider additional action under relevant immigration laws, which may include fines, detention, deportation, and potential blacklisting from re-entering Thailand.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to intensifying enforcement efforts to ensure safety, maintain public order, and protect Phuket’s image as a premier tourist destination. They stated that similar operations would continue as part of ongoing efforts to regulate activities in major tourist areas.

The crackdown reflects heightened scrutiny of entertainment districts in Phuket following broader government and Interior Ministry policies targeting illegal activities, human trafficking, and public order offences in key tourism hubs.

