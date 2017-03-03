Friday, March 3, 2017
Pattaya Clean-Up Continues as African Prostitutes Rounded Up

Pattaya Walking Street
At around 3:00am on March 3rd, Pattaya police, along with the help of police volunteers, rounded up around 40 African prostitutes hanging around the Walking Street area.

This follows the previous round up, which took place last Friday, where 20 so called ‘tourists’ were taking into the police station for questioning. The police and volunteers said they were specifically looking for ‘women of colour’ and found that most of the women the captured were from Madagascar and Uganda.

By Danny Boy

