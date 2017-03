NONTABURI, 2 February 2017 (NNT) – A rabies outbreak has been reported in Bang Kra Soh district of Nontaburi province after a dead canine was found with the disease.

Kanittha Thittidilokrat of the Nontaburi Livestock Office announced that Bang Kra Soh is now a temporary rabies outbreak zone following thte report of a dead canine. Bang Kra Soh will remain a risk zone until March 18th.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Nuppol Suvansombut

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom