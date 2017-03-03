Friday, March 3, 2017
Ultimatum given to operator to demolish slider on Koh Tao in 15 days

Pier in Koh Tao Island, Surat Thani
Local authorities today issued an ultimatum ordering a resort hotel at Koh Tao island in Pha-ngan district in Surat Thani to dismantle it’s long and steep slider built from the top of a hill to the beach saying the structure is violating the law.

The order was given to the Saidaeng resort hotel operator to demolish the slider in 15 days after a video clip was posted on the Internet and went viral on the social world showing the slider was built near a resort hotel from the top of a hill down to the beach.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

Thai PBS

