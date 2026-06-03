Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra Granted Royal Pardon On Queen’s Birthday

BANGKOK, Thailand — Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra has officially regained his full freedom and is no longer required to wear an electronic monitoring device, following the granting of a royal pardon on the occasion of Her Majesty Queen Suthida’s birthday. The clemency allows the prominent political figure to travel overseas without needing to seek prior permission from the authorities.

Former Thai PM Thaksin Freed on Parole After Eight Months in Prison

The royal pardon was countersigned by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and published in the Royal Gazette, officially taking effect on June 3. Justice Minister Rutthapon Naowarat confirmed that because Mr. Thaksin’s remaining commuted prison term was less than one year, the pardon fully releases him from his remaining obligations. The minister noted that the ankle bracelet, which Mr. Thaksin had been required to wear since his release on probation on May 11, is to be removed immediately by officials from the Probation Department.

The development was met with profound joy by the former prime minister’s family. His daughter, Pintongta, expressed overwhelming excitement regarding the royal grace, noting that the family is deeply moved by the pardon extended to her father and numerous other prisoners. She highlighted that the restoration of his full rights means the family can once again travel together without the previous restrictions, although no immediate international trips are currently planned. She added that her father is presently enjoying a peaceful life at his residence, where he is regularly visited by his grandchildren.

The royal pardon extends significantly beyond Mr. Thaksin, benefiting a wide array of convicts currently serving probation or incarcerated with good behavior records, in strict accordance with the regulations set forth by the Corrections Department.

Former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra has been named among those granted a royal pardon in celebration of Her Majesty the Queen’s 4th cycle birthday anniversary, Justice Minister Pol Lt Gen Rutthapon Naowarat said on Wednesday. Listen to the story or get the full story in… pic.twitter.com/RCnc8I6g5q — Bangkok Post (@BangkokPostNews) June 3, 2026

Under the newly applied commutation guidelines, prisoners serving life sentences will have their terms formally reduced to 50 years. Further sentence reductions are then applied based on comprehensive behavioral evaluations. Inmates demonstrating outstanding behavior will receive a one-eighth reduction in their sentence, those with very good records will see a one-ninth reduction, and those classified as having good behavior will be granted a one-tenth reduction.

The granting of royal pardons on significant national occasions, such as the birthdays of members of the Royal Family, is a longstanding tradition in Thailand intended to show royal grace and provide opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration into society for eligible inmates. The Corrections Department is currently processing the administrative requirements to ensure all eligible prisoners receive the benefits of the commutations in a timely manner.

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As the Probation Department finalizes the removal of the electronic monitoring device, Mr. Thaksin transitions fully back into private life. The broader application of the pardon is expected to impact thousands of inmates across the country, offering reduced sentences and renewed opportunities for those who have demonstrated positive behavioral adjustments during their incarceration.

-Thailand News (TN)