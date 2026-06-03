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Thailand Marks Queen Suthida’s Birthday With National Holiday And Traditional Ceremonies

BANGKOK, Thailand — Thailand is observing the birthday of Her Majesty Queen Suthida Bajrasudhabimalalakshana today, June 3, marking the occasion with nationwide celebrations, traditional merit-making ceremonies, and an official public holiday.

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As a recognized national holiday, government offices, banks, and many private businesses are closed across the kingdom to allow citizens to participate in the commemorations. Thai communities and royal embassies worldwide are hosting traditional observances, including merit-making ceremonies, almsgiving to monks, and candle-lighting events to honor the Queen. Across the country, the public and various organizations are paying their respects by signing well-wishes books, both in person at designated locations and through official online platforms.

Her Majesty Queen Suthida was born in 1978 in Hat Yai, Songkhla Province, in southern Thailand. She pursued her higher education in the capital, graduating from Assumption University in Bangkok with a bachelor’s degree in communication arts.

Before ascending to her current royal duties, the Queen built a diverse professional background in both the private sector and the military. She began her early career in aviation, working as a flight attendant for Japan Airlines (JAL) from 2000 to 2003, before joining Thai Airways, where she served from 2003 to 2008.

Transitioning to military and royal service, she underwent rigorous training and served as an operation staff officer at the Royal Guard Unit. She also served as a member of the King’s bodyguard prior to her marriage to King Maha Vajiralongkorn, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to national service and the monarchy.

The celebration of the Queen’s birthday is a significant event in the Thai calendar, reflecting the deep reverence the public holds for the monarchy. The day is characterized by a blend of official state ceremonies and grassroots community activities, highlighting the cultural and spiritual traditions of the nation.

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Authorities have ensured that essential services remain operational despite the widespread closures, and public transportation is running to accommodate citizens traveling to temples and ceremonial sites. Security measures have been heightened around the Grand Palace and other key royal residences to ensure the safety and smooth execution of the day’s events.

-Thailand News (TN)

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Thailand News delivers the latest updates and in-depth coverage on all things Thailand. We offer a wide array of topics, including breaking news, politics, tourism, business, culture, lifestyle, and entertainment. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

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