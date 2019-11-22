Sat. Nov 23rd, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Pope Francis Meets King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida

1 min read
1 day ago TN
The Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall in Dusit Palace in, Bangkok

The Ananta Samakhom Throne Hall in Dusit Palace in, Bangkok. Photo: Ahoerstemeier.


BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand welcomed His Holiness Pope Francis at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 21).

On the second day of the Thailand visit at the invitation of the Royal Thai Government and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT), Pope Francis had the audience with the King and Queen inside Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pope Francis ends historical visit, heads for Japan

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pope Francis Meets Thailand’s Supreme Patriarch

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Two strong earthquakes hit Laos and Thailand Thursday morning

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Police Take Down Administrator of a Kiddie Porn Website in Chiang Mai

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pope Francis ends historical visit, heads for Japan

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Driver killed, 6 students hurt in Chon Buri van-truck collision

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

German tourist killed, struck by parasail speedboat propeller, off Kamala

41 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close