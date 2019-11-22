Pope Francis Meets King Maha Vajiralongkorn, Queen Suthida





BANGKOK, Nov 22 (TNA) – Their Majesties King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida of Thailand welcomed His Holiness Pope Francis at Dusit Palace in Bangkok on Thursday (Nov 21).

On the second day of the Thailand visit at the invitation of the Royal Thai Government and the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Thailand (CBCT), Pope Francis had the audience with the King and Queen inside Amphorn Sathan Residential Hall.

TNA

