Thai Immigration Officials Uncover ID Trading Scheme Through Chinese Billboard Ad

On July 25th, 2024, Thai immigration officers and relevant agencies provided an update on a case involving a Chinese-language billboard at Huai Khwang Intersection in Bangkok.

Concerns raised over Bangkok billboard offering foreign passports for sale

The investigation revealed that Mr. Xin Ling, a 33-year-old Chinese national, was involved and is on China’s most-wanted list for “Illegally trading ID cards”. He is the husband of Ms. Su Na, a 35-year-old Chinese national. Thai Immigration investigators have added him to their watchlist and temporarily revoked his residency.

