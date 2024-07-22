Concerns raised over Bangkok billboard offering foreign passports for sale

Move Forward Party list-MP Wiroj Lakkhanaadisorn has expressed serious concern over a huge Chinese language advertising billboard offering foreign passports for sale.

He noted that the billboard, which is located at the Din Daeng intersection, is intended for Chinese nationals, many of whom are staying or doing business in the Din Daeng and Huai Khwang areas of Bangkok.

The advertisement offers passports from numerous countries for sale at various prices. For example, 30,000 Chinese yuan for an Indonesian passport, 70,000 yuan for Vanuatu, 150,000 yuan for Cambodian and 150,000 yuan for a Turkish passport.

By Thai PBS World

