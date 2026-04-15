Chinese Man Arrested at Suvarnabhumi Airport for Stealing 65,000 Baht on a Flight

BANGKOK — A Chinese man has been apprehended after emerging from an aircraft at Suvarnabhumi Airport for allegedly stealing money from his compatriots during a flight from Vientiane to Bangkok, the Bangkok Post reported.

Chinese Duo Arrested for Mid-Flight Theft on Macau-Bangkok Route

Zheng Xiaobo, 57, was arrested on Monday at the capital’s main international airport, according to Police Lieutenant General Saksira Phueak-um, the Tourist Police Bureau commissioner. Zheng was accused by three Chinese passengers of stealing cash in several currencies worth a total of approximately 65,000 baht on Thai Airways International flight TG571 from the Lao capital to Bangkok.

Chinese man arrested at Bangkok airport after in-flight theftshttps://t.co/Kpk6q3nAVr pic.twitter.com/pDwJxbuslV — Bangkok Post Learning (@post_learning) April 15, 2026

The alleged theft came to light when one of the passengers, Yiu Yuejin, alerted the flight crew about missing money. Cabin staff informed police that the suspect had been seen taking purses from overhead compartments during the flight, according to local media reports. Officers were waiting at Gate C6 when the plane arrived, ready to intercept the suspect as he disembarked.

Chinese passenger arrested for in-flight theft

Police searched Zheng at the airport and found the stolen money in his possession. He was then taken to the Suvarnabhumi Airport police station, where theft charges have been filed against him. The case has raised concerns about in-flight security on regional routes, with authorities reminding passengers to keep valuables secure and report any suspicious activity to cabin crew immediately.