Train Fatality Claims Foreign National in Banglamung

BANGLAMUNG, Chon Buri — A foreign man was killed after being struck by a special express train in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri province, on May 30, 2026, prompting an immediate police and emergency response as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal incident.

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The collision occurred around 5:00 p.m. near Ban Nong Ket Yai in Nong Pla Lai subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Ratchapol Saneewong Na Ayutthaya, Deputy Investigation Inspector at Bang Lamung Police Station, received reports of a person being hit by a train and dispatched investigators, forensic personnel, and rescue workers from the Sawang Boriboon Foundation Pattaya to the scene.

A special express passenger train operating on the Bangkok-Chuk Samet route was found stopped on the railway line following the incident. Large numbers of local residents gathered nearby as emergency personnel conducted a systematic examination of the area.

Police believe the deceased was a foreign national aged between 30 and 40 years. He was wearing a blue football shirt bearing the insignia of an English football club, black shorts, and white athletic shoes. Initial examinations revealed human remains scattered along more than 200 meters of track, prompting rescue workers to conduct an extensive search to recover all body parts. The victim’s lower right leg and left hand were not immediately located but were subsequently recovered from nearby vegetation.

Investigators also discovered a plastic bag beneath bushes approximately 200 meters from the train’s stopping position. Inside were a mat and a plastic water bottle. Officers indicated these items may have belonged to the deceased and collected them as potential evidence to assist in establishing the victim’s identity and movements prior to the incident.

The train driver, identified as Peerapol Iamnoy, told police he was traveling toward Bangkok when the man emerged from the side of the railway and stood directly in the train’s path with his back toward the approaching locomotive. He stated that he repeatedly sounded the horn but the individual did not move. Because the train was a special express service requiring considerable braking distance, it could not stop in time to avoid the collision.

A man was killed after being struck by train No. 998 from Chuk Samet to Bangkok while walking on the tracks in Bang Lamung, Chonburi, on Saturday evening. The train driver told police the victim was walking with his back to the approaching train, holding a mobile phone. The… pic.twitter.com/cUwS4z0rmq — Thai Train Guide (@ThaiTrainGuide) May 31, 2026

A local resident, identified only as Bee, 37, told police she heard the train horn sounding continuously shortly before the collision. She stated that at approximately 3:55 p.m. she had observed a foreign man matching the victim’s description walking alone past her shop with his head down and without interacting with anyone. After reviewing CCTV footage, she confirmed that the clothing observed matched that worn by the deceased.

Police have not yet established the victim’s identity or nationality. The body has been transferred to the Police General Hospital Institute of Forensic Medicine in Bangkok for a comprehensive post-mortem examination, forensic analysis, and identification procedures. Investigators continue to gather witness statements, review additional surveillance footage, and collect physical evidence as the inquiry progresses.

Railway crossings and tracks in Thailand present inherent safety risks, particularly in areas where pedestrian access to railway lines is not fully restricted. The State Railway of Thailand has implemented public awareness campaigns emphasizing the dangers of walking along or crossing active railway lines, especially given the limited stopping distance required for express trains traveling at speed.

For residents living near railway corridors, authorities recommend using designated crossings, observing warning signs and signals, and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use when near active tracks. Tourists and foreign visitors are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local transportation safety guidelines and to exercise heightened caution in areas where railway infrastructure intersects with pedestrian pathways.

The Royal Thai Police and State Railway of Thailand maintain coordinated protocols for investigating fatalities involving railway operations. Such inquiries typically examine train operation records, signal systems, witness accounts, and forensic evidence to determine whether circumstances were consistent with accident, suicide, or other causes.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who possesses relevant information regarding the victim’s identity or activities prior to the collision to come forward through official channels. Consular services for foreign nationals are being coordinated through appropriate diplomatic channels once identification is confirmed.

-Thailand News (TN)