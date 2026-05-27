Thai Woman Dies After Fall From Pattaya Condominium

PATTAYA, Chon Buri — A 29-year-old Thai woman was found dead after falling from a condominium building in Pattaya on the evening of May 26, 2026, according to officials from the Pattaya City Police Station and emergency response authorities.

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Police and rescue personnel were dispatched to a residential complex in Kasetsin Soi 2 around 5:30 p.m. following reports of an individual on the ground. Officers arriving at the scene discovered the body of a woman lying on a road within the condominium premises. She was wearing a white short-sleeved shirt and black shorts and was subsequently identified as Yuwarat Na Kae, 29.

Initial investigations indicated that the woman resided with her 42-year-old British partner in units 802A and 802B of the building. Following the incident, police secured the area and coordinated with forensic specialists and a duty physician to conduct a detailed examination at the scene. Standard protocols for documenting the circumstances and preserving evidence were observed.

Investigators are continuing to interview witnesses, review closed-circuit television footage from the condominium complex, and gather additional evidence to establish the precise circumstances surrounding the fall. Authorities have not released further details regarding events leading up to the incident, emphasizing that all potential explanations remain under consideration pending completion of the inquiry.

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Police confirmed that the victim’s relatives have been notified and are being provided with appropriate support during this difficult period. Consular notification procedures are being followed regarding the foreign national connected to the case.

Falls from high-rise buildings, while relatively uncommon, prompt thorough investigation in Pattaya and other urban areas of Thailand. Local authorities maintain established protocols for examining such incidents to determine whether circumstances are consistent with accident, suicide, or other causes. Forensic pathology, scene analysis, and witness testimony typically guide official determinations.

For residents of multi-story residential buildings, property management associations and safety organizations recommend ensuring that windows, balconies, and common areas are properly maintained and that safety measures are observed, particularly in households with children or individuals requiring additional supervision.

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As the investigation continues, authorities have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed activity at the condominium around the time of the incident or who possesses relevant information to come forward through official channels. Further updates regarding forensic findings, investigative conclusions, and any related administrative procedures are expected as Pattaya City Police and relevant agencies provide additional information through verified sources.

-Thailand News (TN)