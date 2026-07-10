Thailand, Malaysia Open Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam Border Link

SADAO, Thailand — Thailand and Malaysia have officially opened a vital new border crossing connecting the Sadao customs checkpoint with Malaysia’s Bukit Kayu Hitam post, a monumental infrastructure project designed to serve as a primary economic gateway for the region. The inauguration was jointly presided over by Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Malaysian Prime Minister Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who pinned high hopes on the new link to help achieve an ambitious annual border trade target of US$30 billion.

Thai Prime Minister Anutin To Visit Malaysia For High-level Talks

During the ceremony, Prime Minister Anutin expressed deep appreciation to his Malaysian counterpart for co-chairing the landmark event. He praised the close and enduring collaboration between the two nations across all sectors, highlighting their mutual commitments to maintaining regional peace and fostering robust economic growth in the southern provinces of Thailand and the northern states of Malaysia. The newly opened Sadao-Bukit Kayu Hitam crossing is recognized as Thailand’s most critical border trade gateway with its southern neighbor, functioning as the primary logistics artery for the entire region.

The massive new facility is strategically located in the Samnak Kham sub-district of Sadao district, within the Songkhla Special Economic Zone. Spanning an expansive area of over 95 hectares, the modernized checkpoint is designed to handle unprecedented volumes of cross-border traffic. The complex features 11 vehicle inspection lanes and 14 immigration booths on each side of the border. Its dedicated cargo terminal is equipped to accommodate up to eight inspection lanes for both inbound and outbound trucks, and it utilizes two fast-scan X-ray systems alongside advanced truck weighbridges to drastically increase the speed and precision of customs clearance operations.

Government officials anticipate that the full operationalization of the connecting road will significantly alleviate chronic congestion at the border, shorten waiting times, and reduce overall logistics costs. This enhanced efficiency will enable faster import and export processing, allowing local farmers to transport their agricultural produce to markets much more efficiently. Furthermore, the border tourism, hospitality, and transport sectors are expected to benefit heavily from the seamless movement of people and goods. Currently, the Sadao checkpoint alone accounts for more than 80 percent of the total border trade value between the two countries, underscoring its pivotal role as the undisputed heart of bilateral commerce.

#NSTTV Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and his Thai counterpart, Anutin Charnvirakul, today launched the new road linking the Bukit Kayu Hitam border complex with Thailand's Sadao Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) Complex. Read more at: https://t.co/USLZPEzZfK pic.twitter.com/GjmjLqcTt3 — New Straits Times (@NST_Online) July 10, 2026

The inauguration follows high-level bilateral discussions held a day prior, during which both leaders agreed to expedite a series of additional border development projects. These initiatives aim to strengthen the connectivity between Songkhla and Kedah, Satun and Perlis, and Narathiwat and Kelantan. These physical infrastructure upgrades will be paired with the promotion of special economic zones and the streamlining of immigration and customs procedures to significantly improve livelihoods on both sides of the border.

The Thai government has expressed strong confidence that this massive infrastructure investment will attract new capital, generate substantial employment opportunities, boost local revenues, and elevate the overall quality of life for residents living along the border corridor. By modernizing the primary conduit for bilateral trade, both nations are positioning themselves to capture a larger share of the regional supply chain and solidify their economic partnership for the future.

Thailand Plans Security Wire Fence on Southern Border with Malaysia

As the new checkpoint begins full operations, authorities from both nations are working collaboratively to monitor traffic flow and optimize the newly implemented customs and immigration protocols.

-Thailand News (TN)