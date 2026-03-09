Thailand Plans Security Wire Fence on Southern Border with Malaysia

NARATHIWAT — Thailand plans to erect security fencing to close off illegal waterway crossings along the border with Malaysia, aiming to combat smuggling and other cross-border crime between Narathiwat province in Thailand and Kelantan state in Malaysia.

The initiative follows the example of Malaysian security authorities, who have erected barbed wire fences at spots along the bank of the Golok River where illegal jetties have now been demolished, effectively closing off unauthorized crossing points.

Community Consultation First

Narathiwat police chief Pol Maj Gen Prayong Kotsakha unveiled the plan to Malaysian media in a recent interview. He emphasized that Thai authorities will first consult residents of the affected areas before installing the security fencing, recognizing the importance of community engagement in border management.

The fencing is needed to combat the flow of contraband and other cross-border crime, Bernama reported on Sunday, citing the police chief’s comments.

Following Malaysia’s Lead

“For now, barbed wire will be installed at locations frequently used as illegal crossing points, similar to steps taken by Malaysian authorities,” the Malaysian official news agency quoted Pol Maj Gen Prayong as saying.

The Golok River has long served as a natural border between the two countries, but its many access points have also facilitated illegal activities including smuggling of goods, fuel, and other contraband. Both nations have been working to tighten security along the border while maintaining legitimate trade and travel routes.

Coordinated Approach

The planned fencing represents a coordinated approach between Thai and Malaysian authorities to address shared border security challenges. By matching Malaysia’s efforts on their side of the river, Thailand aims to create a unified barrier against illegal crossings.

Local residents and businesses will be consulted before implementation to ensure the fencing addresses security concerns without unduly disrupting legitimate activities or community relationships that span the border. Further details on the timeline and exact locations for the fencing have not yet been announced.

-Thailand News (TN)